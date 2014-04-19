Pro-marijuana group in Leesville pushes to legalize marijuana for medical use

Legalizing marijuana has been a hot topic since Colorado and Washington became one of the first states to do so but now, "Legalize Vernon Parish," a pro-marijuana group in Leesville, wants to put Louisiana on that list.

Supporters of the group rallied in Leesville with signs, flags and even a petition to help spread the word on legalizing marijuana for medical use.

"If you can buy it in Colorado in a corner store, I feel like you should be able to choose it as a medication here in Louisiana," said member Angela Babineaux, who is also a nurse.

The group is a part of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, a non-profit based in Washington D.C. to help legalize marijuana.

Members say the use of medical marijuana can help people with certain health issues such as children who suffer from severe seizures.

"Their parents are moving to Colorado, they're moving to Washington state where they can get access so they can save their children's lives," said group organizer Troy Babineaux. "They're doing it so their children don't have to have 300, 200, 400 seizures of week."

When asked to respond to those aren't in favor of legalizing marijuana, group members and supporters suggest they study the plant on their own.

"Do your own research," said supporter Stephanie Loecher. "Don't listen to what you hear other people have to say, do your own research and draw your own conclusions.

Some Leesville residents who drove by the rally say they're against legalizing marijuana saying that it might act as a gateway to bigger problems in the state.

