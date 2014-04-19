Easter Eggstravaganza in Jennings brings big crowd - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Easter Eggstravaganza in Jennings brings big crowd

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) -

It was raining eggs at the Easter EggDrop Eggstravaganza in Jennings.

More than 30,000 eggs fell from the sky. A helicopter released the plastic eggs filled with candy.

While the Easter egg hunt was the main attraction, there was also train ride, a dunking booth, and much more.

Our Savior's Church in Jennings hosted the event.

"I like the fact that they're doing this event for the kids, because this big event they never had and they're all happy," said one Eggstravaganza-goer. "They're doing more stuff for the kids than anything in Jennings right now and it brings the community together."

This is the first year for the event. It was all free, including a provided lunch.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

