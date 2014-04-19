McNeese Opens Nicholls Series With A 3-0 Win - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese Opens Nicholls Series With A 3-0 Win

LAKE CHARLES—McNeese softball used aggressive base running to take the opening game of the Southland Conference series 3-0 against Nicholls.  The series will conclude with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday.

"We want to do the best we can to get players in scoring position.  We feel like we have some good players that can run a little bit.  We tried to action hit and run some to get some action going on.  Sometimes it works and sometime it doesn't," said head coach Mike Smith.

Alanna DiVittorio inched closer to breaking the single season stolen base record, picking up two tonight to give her 36 on the season.  DiVittorio is one away of tying the record of 37 held by Kerri Riggs who set the record in 1994.

McNeese outhit the Colonels 6-5 and the Colonels left 11 baserunners stranded.  Katie Roux picked up two hits to lead the Cowgirls on the night.

Jamie Allred improved to 20-6 on the year with the complete game shutout.  Allred gave up five hits, five walks and struck out seven.

McNeese took a 1-0 lead in the first when DiVittorio led the game off with a walk.  DiVittorio stole second for her 35th steal of the season.  A slow single up the middle by Ashley Modzelewski scored DiVittorio for the 1-0 lead.

The Cowgirls took a 2-0 lead in the second on a squeeze bunt by Dakota Matiko that scored Katie Roux from third.  Roux singled to begin the inning then went all the way to third on a heads up play on a sacrifice bunt by Kim Kennedy.  Nicholls' third baseman attempted to field the bunt and the shortstop didn't cover third, allowing Roux to take an extra base.

A lead-off triple by Marisa Taunton in the fifth inning set up the third Cowgirl run.  After a walk by DiVittorio, Lauren Langner laid down a sacrifice bunt that scored Taunton that gave McNeese a 3-0 lead. 

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
