McNeese Baseball Suffers 11-3 Loss To Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. – The McNeese baseball team suffered its third straight Southland Conference loss Friday night as Central Arkansas used an 11-3 victory over the Cowboys to score the series win.

 

Despite recording double-digit hits for the 19th time this season, the Cowboys (20-17, 10-7 SLC) could not overcome the hot offense of UCA (20-15, 9-8 SLC) who used a six run outburst in the second inning to hand McNeese its second straight league series loss.

 

Designated hitter Billy Sommers paced the offense Saturday batting 3-for-5 while shortstop Connor Lloyd and first baseman Chayse Marion each recorded two hits.  Third baseman Reed Gordy had the team's only RBI.

 

Starting pitcher Michael Clemens (4-2) picked up the loss after having tossed just two innings and gave up seven runs (five earned) on five hits and three walks.  He fanned two batters in the process.

 

McNeese scored two runs in the third inning to cut into the Bears' lead due to a fielding error that allowed infielders Lloyd and Andrew Guillotte.  The score was 7-2 at that point.

 

The last Cowboy run to score was that of outfielder Jackson Gooch's in the top of the fifth inning as he was sent in on a two-out single to left center from Gordy to make the score.

 

UCA would go on to plate two more runs in the fifth and sixth innings to cushion its lead to an 11-3 advantage over the Cowboys.

 

The two teams will meet back at Bear Stadium on Saturday to conclude the weekend series.  First pitch is set for a 1 p.m. start.

 

The game can be heard on Cajun Radio-1470 AM in Lake Charles and online at cajunradio.com with Bruce Merchant calling the action.  Fans can access live stats by logging on to the baseball schedule page at McNeeseSports.com. Live video will also be available for free and fans can watch by clicking on the "Live Video" link on the baseball schedule page.

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
