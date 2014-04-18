Two issues on May ballot impact Calcasieu schools - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two issues on May ballot impact Calcasieu schools

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Voters will soon head back to the polls with another election set for May 3.

Two issues on the ballot will directly impact schools.

Both a property and sales tax are up for renewal for the Calcasieu Parish School Board and district officials said funds can't be cut.

"We want to let the public know what's on the ballot and what it means to us," said Karl Bruchhaus, CFO of Calcasieu Parish School Board.

District officials said a 3.5 Mill Property Tax renewal means quality instructional material and safe schools.

"That six million dollars goes to operating the school system like utilities, textbooks, supplies, and all those sorts of things that are crucial to operating a school," said Bruchhaus.

As for the renewal of the ½ Cent Sales Tax, officials said it brings and keeps highly qualified teachers in the district.

"The tax is dedicated to employee salaries," said Bruchhaus. "It represents 10 to 12 percent of all our employees' salaries in the school system."

District officials also said both renewals are crucial for future operations.

"We like to think positively, but obviously it would have a detrimental impact on our school system if we didn't have it," said Bruchhaus.

Both ten year renewals together is more than $28 million revenue for Calcasieu schools.

"This money is already dedicated to operating the school system so it's crucial that we get the renewals just to keep things as they are," said Bruchhaus.

To learn more about the renewals, click here.

