Six in custody in connection with shooting in DeQuincy on April 13

Five DeQuincy residents and one Vinton man are in custody after an April 13 shooting sent one man to the hospital.

DeQuincy Police Det. Tom Threet said the victim was shot during an attempted robbery and was treated and released from a local hospital.

Hours after the shooting a 15-year-old juvenile and Damonte Davon Gillespie, 17, were arrested.

Ashten Lemalle Spikes, 19, was arrested April 14, Harlen Leewayne Cole, 20, was arrested on April 20 and Travon Shemar Watson, 18, was arrested April 21.

An unidentified Vinton man has also been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Authorities said they believe the Vinton man provided the weapon used in the shooting. Vinton Police Chief Ricky Fox confirmed that his office arrested the man on a charge of theft of a firearm. Fox and Threet both said the suspect will face more charges related to the shooting and robbery.

Cole, Watson and Spikes are all facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated burglary, two counts of theft over $500 and two counts of criminal conspiracy. Spikes' bond was set at $690,000.

The juvenile, who authorities said they believe to be the shooter, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, burglary, possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone, drug possession, criminal conspiracy and introducing contraband into a penal institution. No bond was set.

Gillespie is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, theft over $500 and criminal conspiracy. His bond was set at $305,000.

