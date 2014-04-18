Six in custody in connection with DeQuincy shootings - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Six in custody in connection with shooting in DeQuincy on April 13

Harlen Leewayne Cole. (Source: DeQuincy Police Department) Harlen Leewayne Cole. (Source: DeQuincy Police Department)
Travon Shemar Watson. (Source: DeQuincy Police Department) Travon Shemar Watson. (Source: DeQuincy Police Department)
Ashten Lemalle Spikes. (Source: DeQuincy Police Department) Ashten Lemalle Spikes. (Source: DeQuincy Police Department)
Damonte Davon Gillespie. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Damonte Davon Gillespie. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

Five DeQuincy residents and one Vinton man are in custody after an April 13 shooting sent one man to the hospital.

DeQuincy Police Det. Tom Threet said the victim was shot during an attempted robbery and was treated and released from a local hospital.

Hours after the shooting a 15-year-old juvenile and Damonte Davon Gillespie, 17, were arrested.

Ashten Lemalle Spikes, 19, was arrested April 14, Harlen Leewayne Cole, 20, was arrested on April 20 and Travon Shemar Watson, 18, was arrested April 21.

An unidentified Vinton man has also been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Authorities said they believe the Vinton man provided the weapon used in the shooting. Vinton Police Chief Ricky Fox confirmed that his office arrested the man on a charge of theft of a firearm. Fox and Threet both said the suspect will face more charges related to the shooting and robbery.

Cole, Watson and Spikes are all facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated burglary, two counts of theft over $500 and two counts of criminal conspiracy. Spikes' bond was set at $690,000.

The juvenile, who authorities said they believe to be the shooter, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, burglary, possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone, drug possession, criminal conspiracy and introducing contraband into a penal institution. No bond was set.

Gillespie is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, theft over $500 and criminal conspiracy. His bond was set at $305,000.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly