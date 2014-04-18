LDWF to host boating safety class in Lake Charles

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will host their annual Boating Safety Lagniappe Day on May 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Classes are free, and lunch will be provided. Participants must attend the entire class and pass an exam in order to be certified.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register by calling 337-491-2588.

Louisiana law states that "all persons born after January 1, 1984, are required to complete a NASBLA approved boating education course to operate a motorboat over ten horsepower and must carry proof of such when operating the motorboat."



"This boater education class is approved by the State of Louisiana, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), and recognized by the U.S. Coast Guard," said the LDWF in a news release.

