Sandstone trail opens April 19 in Natchitoches Parish

The following is a news release from the U.S. Forest Service:

The Sandstone Multi-use trail will open on Saturday, April 19. The popular motorized trail is seasonally closed.

"Although we have received a lot of rain recently, we are experiencing good drying conditions. We plan to open the trail early this year so riders can take advantage of the spring weather," explained Mike Dawson, Kisatchie District Ranger.

The trail is located in Natchitoches Parish within the Kisatchie Ranger District. The trail winds through beautiful hardwood and pine hills.

"The Forest is beautiful this time of year and we encourage people to come to the Kisatchie National Forest and enjoy the trails," Dawson continued. The multi-use trials are most popular for ATV riding although motorcycles, bicycles, horses and hiking are also allowed on the trails.

Although the trail is drying, some wet areas remain. Visitors should be careful and ride slowly in the wet areas, avoiding damage to the soil and vegetation.

For more information contact the Kisatchie Ranger District at 318-472-1840 or call the Forest Supervisors at 318-473-7160 or visit the Kisatchie National Forest website www.fs.usda.gov/kisatchie.