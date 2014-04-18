Walk for Christ - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Walk for Christ

(Source: Monica Grimaldo/KPLC) (Source: Monica Grimaldo/KPLC)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.
 
An incredible, horrific story out of South Carolina today: a woman is accidentally shot and killed by a six-year-old! How did the child get the gun? Find out at noon, and you can read more HERE.
 
A Good Friday tradition as the faithful walk from St. Patrick's Chapel in Sweet Lake to Bell City.  KPLC's Monica Grimaldo went along for part of the trek and will have a report from the event. You can also see more HERE.
 
Another tradition had hundreds of kids hunting for treasure-filled eggs near the Lake Charles Civic Center. All the fun of the hunt coming up at noon.
 
Also today, a 102-year-old woman can cross one more item off her bucket list: she gets to travel to the sky-deck of one of Chicago's most famous buildings.
 
Plus, it's a question parents have been debating for more than a decade. How young is too young for kids to have cell phones? The issue is getting more attention with one company targeting children as young as five years old.
 
Ben tells me today will be a little warmer with a bit of sunshine returning. Our high should reach into the 70's this afternoon. What can we expect for this Easter weekend? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers, and for up-to-the-minute weather info at your fingertips you can always find it HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a good day and a wonderful and safe Easter weekend!

