Leesville playground volunteers needed - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Leesville playground volunteers needed

The City of Leesville is seeking volunteers to help build a playground for Jubilee Park. The start date for the project has been set tentatively for May 9.

 

The City announced last year that it had been awarded a $15,000 Let's Play Community Construction Grant through Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS) and national non-profit KaBOOM! for the construction of the playground. The grant requires that the playground be built by volunteers who plan, design, raise funds and build the playground.

 

Kincade Recreation Equipment of Livingston, Texas was selected by the Leesville City Council in February as the most cost effective supplier for the playground equipment.

 

"The Jubilee Park Committee has been working on an initiative to get kids and families motivated in safe play, health and fitness activities for some time, and this grant is a way to make Jubilee Park more appealing," said Leesville Councilwoman Willie Kennedy, who represents Leesville's District 2, where Jubilee Park is located. "Not only do the students of Vernon Middle School utilize the park, but there are dedicated groups of local citizens that walk the park regularly, and I think that providing a play area will get us closer to our goals of safe play, health, and fitness as well as benefiting the City of Leesville."

 

Anyone interested in volunteering for this project should contact Natasha Wilkerson at Leesville City Hall by calling 337-239-2444.

 

The grant is part of Let's Play, a community partnership led by Dr Pepper Snapple Group to get kids and families active nationwide. 

