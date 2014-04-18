McNeese Baseball Drops 6-5 Loss to UCA in 10 innings

By McNeese Sports Information Assistant Hunter Bower

CONWAY, Ark. – For the second consecutive game the McNeese baseball team were on the losing end of an extra-inning contest, falling to Central Arkansas, 6-5, in 10 innings in the first of three Southland Conference baseball games.

The loss was the fifth in six games for McNeese as it falls to 20-16 on the season and 10-6 in league play. UCA improves to 19-15 overall and 8-8 in conference action.

The series continues with a 6 p.m. start on Friday for game two of the series.

Steven O'Bryant (2-4) was charged with the loss after tossing the last 1.2 innings of the game, giving up the winning run and two hits.

Starting pitcher Kaleb Fontenot worked 5.2 innings and gave up five runs on hits and two walks along with three strikeouts.

McNeese recorded nine hits in the game with Andrew Guillotte, Jackson Gooch and Billy Sommers leading the pack with two hits apiece.

A one-out single to right center led off the scoring for Central Arkansas as the Bears took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.

Another run was plated in the bottom of the next inning as UCA's Chris Townsend singled to score Doug Votolato from third base to extend the lead to a 3-0 score over the Cowboys.

McNeese answered back with a three-run outing in the third inning. Following a leadoff single from outfielder Gooch who was advanced to third on a single and sacrifice bunt, Sommers sent a sacrifice fly into left field to allow Gooch to run home and cut the UCA lead to a 3-1 score.

The Cowboys tied the game on the next play as Lucas Quary sent his team-high sixth four-bagger of the season over the left field to score two runs. The score was tied 3-3 as both teams headed into fifth.

McNeese extended its lead to a 5-3 lead in the top half of the fifth frame as Gooch's RBI-single scored Guillotte. The Cowboys went on to score their last run on the game as Gooch stole home with two outs in the inning.

UCA cut into the McNeese lead in the bottom inning with an RBI-single sent up the middle by Dowdle and tied the ballgame up at 5-5 on a fielder's choice from Ferrell.

The Bears used a Matt Anderson RBI triple in the 10th inning of play to send in the winning run and score the 6-5 win over the Cowboys.