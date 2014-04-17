Parish gives thanks to Calcasieu 911 dispatchers - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Parish gives thanks to Calcasieu 911 dispatchers

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury proclaimed Apr. 13-19 as "National Telecommunicator Week" in Calcasieu Parish.

It's a week to say thanks to those like call-taker Amanda Cryer.   

"It's good to hear people say thanks," said Cryer.

Cryer takes a lot of the more than 16,000 911 calls a month during her often 12 hour shifts.

"I enjoy most that I get to help people and that we as a team get to make a difference," said Cryer.

With National Telecommunicator Week recognizing all dispatchers, it also shows appreciation to Rhonda Guidry.

"We have a job to do and we have our responsibilities, but it's never the same," said Guidry. "It's always something new and different to keep us on our toes."

Richard Mcguire, Assistant Director of Calcasieu Parish Communications District said they receive more than 200,000 calls a year.

"They're the calm voice on the phone that makes sure you get what you need during an emergency," said Mcguire.

And now a week of gratitude is giving these call-takers more than just a voice on the other side of the line.

911 officials encourage the public to join a new program, Smart 911. The program allows people to safely pre load information about themselves into a system, which can help during an emergency.      

Copyright KPLC 2014. All rights reserved.

 

