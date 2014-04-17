Sulphur officials unseal 25-year old time capsule

After being postponed due to weather, the City of Sulphur completed its centennial celebration Thursday with the opening of a time capsule from 1989.

The capsule was unearthed and opened during a ceremony at W.W. Lewis Middle School.

Memories of Sulphur's past were revisited through various newspaper clippings, items of clothing, and even a VHS tape. Committee chair Glen Williams took part in the sealing of the time capsule in 1989 and said he was eager to see the video that was recorded 25 years ago.

To keep with tradition, a time capsule from 2014 was buried for future residents of Sulphur to reflect on. A fitting item that will be sealed away is an iPhone to show how technology will change over the next 25 years.

The 2014 time capsule will be created by Century Steps Inc., a Sulphur business. The capsule will be molded into the form of park benches.

Sulphur resident's can now look forward to 2039, when the new time capsule will be opened for the city's 125-year anniversary.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.