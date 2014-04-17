Deadly new virus spread by mosquitoes - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Deadly new virus spread by mosquitoes

A deadly new virus, spread by mosquitoes enters the Western Hemisphere, and experts say there's a chance it could pop up in America this spring.
 
The Postal Service is honoring Tuskegee airman C. Alfred Anderson. A 70 cent stamp with his likeness is being issued. The man known as "The Chief" has been referred to as the Charles Lindbergh of black aviation for his record-breaking flights that inspired other African-Americans to become pilots. More on that story is available HERE.
 
Speaking of history, parts of the past are being uncovered as a home is being remodeled. Love letters from World War I are being found hidden away in the walls. Read more HERE.
 
History is being unearthed in Sulphur at noon as the contents of a time capsule are displayed.  KPLC'S Gerron Jordan will have a live report.
 
Ben tells me we should be in the low 70's by this afternoon, and there could be an isolated shower or two. What can we expect for Good Friday and into the Easter weekend? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers, or you can read the latest HERE.

