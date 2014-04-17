Team Brown - Quest For Saturday

When Elizabeth Head Coach Robert Brown led his Lady Bulldogs to Sulphur for the Fast Pitch 56 last year, nothing but optimism was in the air. Even as they prepared to face Hackberry, the top seed in Class C.









After the tournament, coach Brown would visit a dentist for a toothache. This pain turned out to be an insane form of cancer, and a battle over the summer months ensued. But just like he preached to his team, he fought till the very end.





Robert Brown passed away on September 4th at the age of 47. The death hit hard for everyone he impacted over his 20 plus years as a baseball and softball coach, but especially for his two daughters, Taylor and Tori. Not only would they have each other to lean on, but also a team and community who had their back and showed it in the form of Team Brown.





So with a team behind them, the pitcher and catcher combo would hit the softball diamond for the first time ever without their dad, a tough pill to swallow.





While the season hasn't gone the way the Lady Bulldogs have wished so far, their main goal is still within reach, to make it to the final day of Fast Pitch 56, one of Coach Brown's last wishes





"He wanted to play on a Saturday, and he told the chaplain, I just want to play on a Saturday. That was one of the reasons he wanted to beat that cancer. We want to win the whole thing, but it doesn't matter if we win the whole thing, we want to just make it to Saturday."