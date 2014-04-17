McNeese Softball Falls 5-4 To 7th Ranked Louisiana-Lafayette

By McNeese Assistant SID Pam LaFosse

LAFAYETTE—A walk-off home run by Samantha Walsh gave 7th ranked Louisiana-Lafayette a 5-4 softball victory over McNeese Wednesday night.

The Cowgirls (30-12) let several scoring opportunities slip away and left nine baserunners stranded including bases loaded in the fifth. The loss is the sixth straight to the Cajuns as McNeese falls to 24-96 all-time against Louisiana-Lafayette.

"It was like a heavy weight fight. The team that was going to make the last punch, it was going to be the knock-out punch. They got the last punch and they won," said head coach Mike Smith.

McNeese outhit the Cajuns 7-5 and was led by two hits apiece by Taylor Goree and Dakota Matiko. Goree ended the game with a 2-for-4 appearance while Matiko was 2-for-3.

Jamie Allred took the loss for the Cowgirls in relief of starter Rachel Smith. Smith pitched three innings, gave up three hits and four runs with five walks before being replaced by Allred. Allred falls to 19-6 on the year and had her six game winning streak snapped. She pitched three innings in relief and gave up two hits, one run, one walk and struck out one.

McNeese got off to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. Alanna DiVittorio led the game off with a walk, stole second then went to third on a ground out by Langner. A fielder's choice by Ashley Modzelewski scored DiVittorio from third.

The Cowgirls' lead didn't last long as the Cajuns scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 2-1 lead. Lexie Elkins hit her 13th home run of the season, a two-run shot over the left centerfield wall to give the Cajuns the lead..

A sacrifice fly to left by Modzelewski tied the game at two all. DiVittorio led the inning off with a single, stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Lauren Langner.

Louisiana-Lafayette scored two runs in the third to take a 4-2 lead on a double by Elkins then a single by Walsh.

A fielder's choice by Lauren Langner and a throwing error allowed McNeese to tie the game at four in the sixth inning. DiVittorio scored from second after reaching base on a walk to cut the Cajun lead to 4-3. Dakota Matiko tied the game by scoring on the second Cajun error of the game. Matiko reached base on a single.

After Emily Vincent struck out to lead off the seventh, Goree singled to short. Goree was left stranded on first after Katie Roux struck out for the second out. Kim Kennedy flew out to left to end the top half of the seventh before Walsh ended the game with her home run.

McNeese returns to Southland Conference action Friday and Saturday to host Nicholls in a three-game series. The series will begin with a single game Friday before concluding with a double-header on Saturday.