Lake Area cyclists push for bike paths at parks

Some parks in Lake Charles could get an upgrade, but not without a property tax increase.

If passed, the ward will receive a bond not exceeding $16 million dollars with a property tax of 5.50 mills lasting ten years.

A plan for a bike path is one of the many possible upgrades.

Motor vehicles are a common concern for cyclists.

"The bike path here in Lake Charles would be extremely important for the cyclists, because it would give us a very safe place to ride," said Bicycle Superstore Manager, Sarah Dean.

Dean and other cyclists took action to make the bike path happen.

"We were approached by some cyclists and walkers about an outdoor walking and biking path, said Kip Texada from Ward Three Recreation.

"It's going to be a really nice plan," said Dean. "It's supposed to circle the entire property, and I think it's going to be about four to six miles long."

"It could also show the community that there are cyclists out there, and they do need a safe place to ride," said Dean.

Dean said the fact that Ward Three Recreation is fighting for cyclists needs, is a pedal in the right direction.

"It could also give us more paths or lanes in the future, so if they're going to put a new roadway then we could potentially have a bike path put in," said Dean.

The proposed property tax would also go to a BMX track at Enos Derbonne park.

There will be an informational meeting for the community at the Multi-Sports Complex on April 28 at 6:30.

Voting is May 3.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.