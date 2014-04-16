A Nebraska toddler gets stuck in a claw machine!

Good Afternoon, SWLA!

Gerron Jordan in for Agnes DeRouen, and here's a look at what we're working on for 7News at Noon.

Students at Our Lady Queen of Heaven in Lake Charles were evacuated and sent home early today after a gas leak was detected stemming from nearby construction. We'll tell you when students will be back in school. You can also read more on the situation HERE.

In Baton Rouge today, a bill that would allow teachers and administrators to carry concealed weapons in schools is quietly making its way through the legislature. We'll have a session update.

The sun is shining, but don't let it trick you into thinking you don't need a jacket. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have a look at the forecast and what we can expect in the next few days. You can also look at the latest weather conditions HERE.



A Nebraska toddler gets stuck in a weird place at a bowling alley! He's safe, but just wait until you see how he made dozens of new furry friends! More on that story is available HERE.



