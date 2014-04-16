McNeese Baseball Falls In Extra Innings at Tulane, 3-2

By McNeese Sports Information Assistant Hunter Bower

NEW ORLEANS, La. – A walk-off single lifted the Green Wave of Tulane over the McNeese baseball team Tuesday night in a 3-2 extra innings affair.

The loss dropped the Cowboys to 20-15 overall on the year while Tulane scored their first victory in five games to improve to 15-20.

"I thought Michael (Desabrais) threw the ball really well tonight which was a bright spot," said head coach Justin Hill. "We also swung the bats well especially that two inning what we scored those two runs. The only difference maker tonight was the mistakes that we made. When we did that, Tulane took advantage and that's how they came out on top."

Seven McNeese batters picked up hits in the ballgame and were led by Lucas Quary who went 2-for-4 with an RBI on two doubles. Reed Gordy also recorded an RBI in the game.

The Cowboys used back-to-back doubles in the top of the fifth inning to take a 2-0 lead over Tulane. Gordy led off with a double into the left field wall to send home Chayse Marion home to score the first run.

On the next play, Quary laced a double down the left field line that allowed Gordy to reach home and score the second run of the game for the Cowboys.

McNeese ran into problems early in the eighth inning as Tulane was able to load the bases with no outs as starting pitcher Michael Desabrais went down with a minor ankle injury.

Desabrais, who left the game having tossed 6.0 innings with just two runs on seven hits, was able to walk off the field on his own while Tyler Erickson came in to relieve on the mound.

With bases loaded and no outs, Erickson struck out the only batter he faced to relieve some of the pressure that the Cowboys were facing. Collin Kober was then called in to relive for the Cowboys and on his first pitch threw a hit by pitch with the bases loaded that allowed a run to score for the Green Wave. The lead was cut to one run.

Just two batters later, Tulane knotted up the score at two runs apiece, following another hit by pitch from Kober.

Quary (1-2) was charged with the loss after coming into to complete the game and gave up the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning. With runners on second and third, Hunter Hope singled into left field to score the walk-off win for the Green Wave

The Cowboys will be back in Southland Conference action this weekend as they travel to Central Arkansas. First game of the series will begin Thursday at 6 p.m. with game two set for Friday at 6 o'clock. The finale will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The Easter weekend series will be featured on Cajun Radio-1470 AM in Lake Charles and online at cajunradio.com. Bruce Merchant will provide the call for the game. Fans can keep up with the game by logging onto McNeeseSports.com and clicking on the live stats link on the main page.