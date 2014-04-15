Jamie Allred Named Louisiana Pitcher of the Week For Second Straight Week

By McNeese Assistant SID Pam LaFosse

BATON ROUGE—McNeese sophomore ace Jamie Allred keeps adding on to here resume' as she has once again earned this week's Louisiana Sports Writers Association Pitcher of the Week. The honor is her second straight and third this season.

The Hallsville, Texas native earns the Louisiana honor, one day after being named the Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second straight week.

Allred went 3-0 last week earning wins over LSU and Incarnate Word. The 2-1 win at LSU is her third win against an SEC opponent this season, as Allred went on to pick up two shutout wins against Incarnate Word in the SLC series on the weekend. Allred pitched 20.0 innings, gave up one unearned run to finish with an ERA of 0.00 and 10 hits. She struck out 21 batters including 11 strikeouts against Incarnate Word in the opening game of the SLC series.