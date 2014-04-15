Jamie Allred Names SLC Pitcher of the Week for 2nd Consecutive Week

FRISCO, Texas-- For the second straight week and fifth time this season, sophomore Jamie Allred has been named Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week as released by the league office Monday.



The native of Hallsville, Texas produced a perfect 3-0 record with a 0.00 ERA last week including a 2-1 win at LSU and two shutouts against Incarnate Word. Her win over LSU is her third win against an SEC opponent this season. Last week, Allred pitched 20.0 innings, gave up one earned run, and struck out 21 including 11 in the series opener against Incarnate Word.



Allred and the Cowgirls will travel to nationally ranked Louisiana-Lafayette Wednesday for a single game beginning at 6 p.m.