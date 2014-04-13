Woman worries for Contraband Bayou dolphin

Lake area residents first noticed dolphins in the Contraband Bayou off Prien Lake Road last month.

While the community continues to take pictures and enjoy the creatures, one woman said it's an unsafe environment.

Kerrie Long can usually be found at the bayou.

"The water condition could be bad, it's hard to tell if he's actually getting the proper diet he needs," said Long.

Long said she's studied dolphins for years and she said the last dolphin left in the bayou is unhealthy.

"He's pulled up trash he's had bubble wrap on him, it's just not a very good environment," said Long.

Long said there used to be two dolphins. She said she's worried the other dolphin got sick and this dolphin might face the same fate if not helped.

"It's just not a normal thing for a dolphin to be alone so young in a small bayou and not extending outside of this bayou," said Long.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has checked on the dolphin and is working with the office in Baton Rouge on keeping the dolphin safe and away from harm.

"It needs to be determined that he's in danger," said Long. "Obviously he's not in his right atmosphere and it's not his environment."

But in the meantime, she gives advice to other residents who come to see the dolphin.

"I want them to know that he doesn't eat fruit loops and he doesn't eat hot fries," said Long. "Those are some of the things I've seen people throw at him."

But ultimately, Long said she hopes the dolphin doesn't have to call the Contraband Bayou its home much longer.

Long said she is also concerned about the fishing and boat traffic.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries officials said if the dolphin stays much longer then they will work on getting it moved. Officials also said they hope it moves on its own to eliminate stress, but that dolphin currently looks healthy.

