McNeese's Allison Baggett and Cecilia Okoye Named To All-Louisiana Team

RUSTON-- McNeese sophomore Allison Baggett and senior Cecilia Okoye have been named to the 2014 Louisiana Sports Writers Association Women's Basketball Team by a vote of the state's media representatives and university sports information directors. The honor is the first for both players.

The native of Iota, La., Baggett helped the Cowgirls to a 19-14 overall record and their fourth consecutive postseason tournament and second consecutive WBI Tournament. She led the Cowgirls and ranked third in the SLC in scoring (17.9 ppg.) and three-point field goal percent (34.2) and scored in double figures in 28 games. She ended the season scoring in double figures in 20 of last 22 games.

Okoye, the native of Mansfield, Texas led McNeese with 9.1 rebounds per game and was second on the team in scoring with 12.0 ppg. and a 49.3 field goal percent. She recorded 10 double-doubles and scored in double figures in 22 games and grabbed 10 or more rebounds in 13 games.