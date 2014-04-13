McNeese Track and Field Springtime Invitational, Jasmine Webb final home meet

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese's Jasmine Webb made her final meet at home a memorable one as the senior from Dallas was a double winner at the McNeese SpringTime Classic on Saturday, winning gold in both the 100 meters as well as the 4x100 relays.

McNeese also had first place finishes from Nicole Casper in the women's pole vault, while for the men, Cherby Laguerre took gold in the 400 meters while Alex Evans won it in the 1500 meter run, Dakota Breaux in the pole vault, Kartavius Hamilton in the long jump, and John Paul Vidrine in the javelin.

Also, former Cowgirl La'Shantena Rounds won the women's hammer throw with a complex record mark of 185-02.

Webb ran an 11.49 in the 100 meters to win the event, beating out Francesca Okwara running unattached who ran an 11.78. It's the fastest time on the season for Webb as she continues to sit atop the Southland Conference rankings.

In the 4x100 relay, Webb ran the second leg of the race and helped the team, compiled of Webb, Danielle Epps, Simone Johnson and Meagan Moore, run a time of 45.60, bettering its previous season-best time of 46.01, and ranks them No. 1 in the Southland.

Both vaulters captured personal records on the day. Casper set a new PR with a height of 13-00.25, bettering her previous mark of 12-09.50 while Breaux cleared 15-06.25 for a new PR, outdoing is old record of 15-1.

Hamilton scored a new outdoor PR in the long jump with his first place measurement of 24-00.75.

Laguerre won the 400 meters with a time of 47.51 while Evans timed a 4:04.59 to win the 1500 meters. Right behind him was teammate Matthew Stephenson who placed second with a time of 4:07.19.

Nicholas Kiprono was the first attached runner to cross the finish line in the 5000 meters after he ran 15:38.80. He followed for Cowboy standout Jarrett LeBlanc who won the event with a 14:38.90.

Vidrine fell just short of his personal best in the javelin after he threw a 211-01 to take first in the event. He's marked 200 feet or more in all three meets he's participated in this season.

In addition to Rounds' complex record, three others were set on the day. In the men's hammer throw, Justin Victor, a former junior college national champion throwing unattached, set a new record with a throw of 218-02 to beat the old record of 204-06 set last May by Stephen F. Austin's Jon Arthur.

Relay teams from Nigeria set new complex records in both the men's and women's 4x400 meter relay races. The women's squad ran a 3:32.32 to break the record of 3:41.40 set by Sam Houston State last May while the men's team clocked a 3:08.34 to break a 20 year old record that was set by Texas-Arlington in 1994.

Also on Saturday, head coach Brendon Gilroy recognized his 13 seniors from the indoor and outdoor seasons, including Webb, Laguerre, Rounds, Cornelius, Evans, Courtnei Carter, Ashlee Smith, Allison Crawford, Emily Spence, Amy Talbot, Mykeisha Young, Chance Curlee and Tristan Joynes.

