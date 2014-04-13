McNeese Spring Game

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese closed out its 2014 spring season with its final scrimmage of the 15-practice session on Saturday afternoon as the several hundred in attendance exited Cowboy Stadium with a good feeling about what the Cowboys will display come the fall.

Junior running back Kelvin Bennett had the day's big play – a 73-yard touchdown run – on the scrimmage's sixth play, but it wasn't just the speedster that caught the attention. Nate Holmes, the running back newcomer from Arkansas, displayed his quickness and speed while the defense displayed its speed and quickness as well from the likes of defensive back Brent Spikes as well as a tough defensive front four that includes Kevin Dorn, Sean Brown, all-conference returner Everett Ellefsen, and newcomer Brian Hine.

"Overall, there were a lot of good things," said head coach Matt Viator. "I really like what we're doing defensively."

A total of 12 players rushed it ball 50 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Bennett led the pack with 70 yards on six carries and a score while Holmes added 12 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown. Holmes also caught one pass for 25 yards.

The biggest surprise of the scrimmage was the plays involving zone reads from the quarterbacks. Tyler Bolfing had three carries for 31 yards and Grant Ashcraft six carries for 11 yards with two of his rushes going down as sacks for minus-17 yards.

"We have some speed and guys that like to run the ball," said Viator. "I thought the quarterbacks did a good job. One thing they do well is not turn the ball over. They can also tuck it and run."

Spikes had one of the biggest days for the defense as he finished with a game-high 3 ½ tackles for a loss, a sack and six tackles. In all, the Cowboys' defense sacked the quarterbacks six times and totaled 15 tackles for a loss.

Offensively, the four quarterbacks combined to complete 18 of 36 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns in the scripted scrimmage that saw drives start at the 25-yard line going long, to the 40-yard line going short, the 20 going shot, then the 2-yard line going long.

Joe Lissard completed 8 of 10 passes for 85 yards and a score as he alternated with Ashcraft in running the third and fourth-string offenses. Will Briscoe hit 4 of 8 targets for 32 yards, Ashcraft was 5 of 9 for 24 yards and Bolfing 1 of 9 for 20 yards – that being a 20-yard td strike to Deltoine Scott late in the scrimmage.

Scott led all receivers with four catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

2014 McNeese Football Spring Game Stats

Passing:

Joe Lissard 8-10, 85, td; Will Briscoe 4-8, 32; Grant Ashcraft 5-9, 24; Tyler Bolfing 1-9, 20, td.

Totals – 18-36, 161, 2 td.

Rushing:

Kelvin Bennett 6-70, td; Nate Holmes 12-44, td; Tyler Bolfing 3-31; Derek Milton 8-23; Grant Ashcraft 6-11; Dylan Long 8-11, td; Joseph Spruel 1-8; Jared Williams 1-4; Will Briscoe 1-2; Marshall Harmon 1-0; Joe Lissard 2-(-1); Chris Jackson 1-(-2).

Totals – 50-201, 3 td.

Receiving:

Deltoine Scott 4-69, 2 td; Jereon McGilvery 3-22; Will Sigl 2-16; Brian Walker 2-8; David Bush 2-0; Nate Holmes 1-25; Jalen Bowers 1-8; Derek Milton 1-6; Bodhi Bell 1-4; Reynaldo Young 1-3.

Totals – 18-161, 2 td.

Tackles:

Jay Washington 8; Brent Spikes 6; Brian Hine 5; Kevin Dorn 4; Carlos Carroll 4; Keylon Bruno 4; Dominique Hill 3, Anthony Yruegas 3; Sean Brown 3; Aaron Sam 2; Kurt Viges 2; Jammerio Gross 2; Deonte Thompson 2; Josh Veals 2; Cameron Smith 2; Derek Allen 2; Brian Benton 2; Vince Lombardo 2; Krishon Seastrunk 2; D.J. Gatlin 1; Damion Morgan 3; Antonio McGhee 1; Austin Pennington 1; Bo Brown 1; Danyel Hunter 1; Erik Jones 1; Steven Benjamin 1; Kenny Brown 1; Wallace Scott 1; Gabe Hamner 1

Tackles for Loss:

Brent Spikes 3.5; Kevin Dorn 2.0; Brian Benton 2.0; Deonte Thompson 1.5; Aaron Sam 1.0; Antonio McGhee 1.0; Brian Hine 1.0; Cameron Smith 1.0; Anthony Yruegas 1.0; Dominique Hill 0.5; Jay Washington 0.5.

Totals – 15.0

Sacks:

Kevin Dorn 1.0; Antonio McGhee 1.0; Deonte Thompson 1.0; Brent Spikes 1.0; Anthony Yruegas 1.0; Brian Benton 1.0.

Totals – 6.0

Fumble Recovery:

Jake Grode 1

Passes Broken Up:

Shea Nutt 3; Dominique Hill 1

Safety:

Brent Spikes, Jay Washington

-by Matthew Bonnette