Annual fundraiser helps Southwest Louisiana Veterans

It's a day residents at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home look forward to.

"I enjoy the music and I got my daughters here with me today," said Veteran Henry Stanley.

Last year the Spring Fling fundraiser raised about $5,000.

"All the money that's raised today goes to the committee and they raise funds throughout the year that enhances the lives for the Veterans that live here," said Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home Administrator, Matthew Duhon.

Like for Veteran Henry Stanley who lives at the home. Stanley is able to continue his passion for gardening at the home.

"I enjoy my tomatoes," said Stanley. "I got a little garden going with a few tomato plants."

Fundraiser organizer Sandy Morgan said thanks to donations, she can continue to give back to Veterans.

We're making sure that they have not necessarily the necessities of life, but the pleasures of life," said Morgan.

"But the most important thing is we are all visiting with our Veterans," said Morgan. "We're supporting them."

And of course, it's a chance to share stories of the past that make these Veterans so special.

The Spring Fling organizers raised money by selling plate dinners, baked goods, and raffle items.

