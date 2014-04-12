31st Louisiana Railroad Days Festival in full swing - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

31st Louisiana Railroad Days Festival in full swing

DEQUINCY, LA (KPLC) -

The 31st Louisiana Railroad Days Festival kicked off Thursday and continues through today in DeQuincy.

And with so much to do, attendees say it's really a great family-friendly event that's also alcohol-free.

"It's been a great event, you know, a lot of people come out to this event every year and everybody's just having a good time," said attendee Jacob McCoy.

Walking around the fairground, children had their pick at any number of rides, games or obstacles.

Adults even joined in the fun. But all the activities build up an appetite.

Thankfully, there's Kent Guidry's Pork on a Stick to look forward to.

"It's marinated pork. We finish it over here on the small pit, we then put a sweet glaze on it and it's very tender and melts in your mouth," said Guidry.

After a hearty meal, burning calories was a breeze browsing through the marketplace, where you could find homemade goods of all kinds.

"We started out making our homemade jellies then we grew to making the candles," said Wanda Burlet.

And with all the walking, or dancing, many gathered by the stage to listen to a full lineup of music, including the Railroad Idol Contest.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso, the Parade Marshall, Mayor Lawrence Henagan, and other dignitaries also made an appearance, followed by a number of festival Queens.

And while the three day event had plenty to offer, attendees come for a simple reason.

"I came out here just to look at the festival and have fun," said Floyd Jones.

And that's really what it's all about.

Music and entertainment continues this evening and admission is free.

For a schedule of events: http://www.larailroaddaysfestival.com/

