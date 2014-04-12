Arrest made in shooting of former LSU player Tahj Jones

Sulphur Police identify the suspect in an overnight shooting as former LSU and NFL player Brandon Winey.

Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats says 36-year-old Winey shot former LSU linebacker and Sulphur native Tahj Jones during an altercation at Town and Country Apartments in the 1800 block of Beglis Parkway in Sulphur late Friday night.

Jones was taken to West Calcasieu Cameron hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and later transported to Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. The extent of injuries is unknown, but at last check he's said to be in serious condition.

Winey was arrested by the Lake Charles Police Department at his home on Medora Drive and booked into the Sulphur City Jail.

Winey was charged with one count of attempted second degree murder. His bond is set at $1,000,000.

The investigation is still ongoing.

