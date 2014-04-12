Full slate of home events for McNeese this weekend

By McNeese SID Matthew Bonnette

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese athletic venues will be running full steam ahead on Saturday as track and field, tennis, baseball and football will all be hosting events.

The day gets underway at 9 a.m. with the running of the McNeese SpringTime Classic at the track complex. The women's hammer throw and javelin events will get things started followed by the men's hammer and javelin at 11.

Running events will kickoff at 10 with the men's and women's 5,000-meters and the sprints will start at noon with the 4x100-meter relays.

McNeese boasts the No. 1 spot in the conference in five events heading into Saturday's meet. Men's javelin thrower Stephen Eccles ranks first with a throw of 227-9 while John Paul Vidrine is third (212-7) and Chance Curlee fourth (211-1). Eccles is ranked 11th in the NCAA East Qualifying rankings and 15th nationally while Vidrine is 28th in the region and Curlee 33rd.

In the men's 5,000-meters, Ryan Holroyd is first with a time of 14:38.36.

On the women's side, defending conference 100-meter champion Jasmine Webb is first in the event with an 11.76 time and is also a member of the 4x100-meter relay team that ranks No. 1 with a mark of 46.01.

Nicole Casper is atop the rankings in the pole vault with a height of 12-9.5. She's ranked 32nd in the NCAA East rankings.

Head coach Brendon Gilroy will recognize his seniors during a ceremony prior to the start of the sprints events.

The Cowgirl tennis team will play its final two home matches of the season on Saturday and Sunday at 11 against two of the Southland Conference's top teams in Stephen F. Austin and Northwestern State.

McNeese (11-6, 6-2) is currently tied with SFA for third place in the conference standings and is two spots behind league leader NSU (14-4, 7-0). Head coach Danielle Steinberg will recognize the Cowgirls' only senior, Anastasia Surkova, prior to Sunday's match against NSU with a 9:30 a.m. ceremony.

The Cowgirls will be led into the weekend slate with two of the hottest streaks in the league from Klaudia Gawlik and Sara Castellano. Gawlik has won 11 straight matches while Castellano has a 10-match winning streak.

At 1 o'clock, the Cowboys' football team will hold it annual spring game in Cowboy Stadium. This event will include the same format as the first two scrimmages with the offense versus the defense and will last about 100 plays. Fans are asked to sit on the press box side of Cowboy Stadium as the east side will be barricaded off.

The McNeese baseball team will continue its conference series against Northwestern State at 3 p.m. at Cowboy Diamond. The Cowboys enter the three-game series atop the league standings with a 1-game lead over Northwestern State and Nicholls.