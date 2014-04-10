Local educator shows support for Common Core - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local educator shows support for Common Core

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Critics want Common Core scrapped and even some supporters want the implementation slowed down, but one local educator sees it differently.

Keith Leger said as assistant principal at S.J. Welsh Middle School, he tries to make the transition for parents, teachers, and students to Common Core an easy one.

But he said it's the misinformation that sometimes makes that difficult.

"Common Core is simply a set of standards and standards are descriptions and expectations of what students are expected to know and be able to do at each grade level," said Leger.

Leger said he thinks the standards can be flexible for teachers.

"There's a misconception that there's a national set of textbooks and worksheets, but that is not the case," said Leger. "Every teacher can reach out and grab resources."

Leger even said when parents complain about inappropriate worksheets, it's coming from the classroom and not Common Core material.

He also said with each state learning the same standard, having the opportunity to compare recourses from other states can only make everyone better.

"The idea that these standards need to be written by Louisianans in Louisiana, does it really matter if it's the best state standards," said Leger. "Does it matter if they're written by Anderson and Sullivan versus Hebert and LeBlanc?"

Leger said with PARCC, the test will only make students more successful.

"Yes we will not be able to quote unquote teach to the test, but the emphasis has been shifted to teach students to critical think and problem solve."

He ended the discussion by reading a quote from a Calcasieu teacher.

"If the students are not struggling, they're not learning," read Leger. "Before you didn't want your students to struggle, because there was a misconception that if they struggle it meant it was something I was not doing right, but now I know the struggle is needed for real learning to occur."

Overall, Leger said while it's difficult to change sometimes, Common Core is a change needed.

Leger also said Calcasieu Parish School Board has done a great job at helping teachers transition to Common Core.

He also said he gave an online survey to 295 teachers teaching Common Core and 70% were on board to stick with the standards.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

