Junior League of Lake Charles celebrates 80th anniversary; hosts "HeART of Giving" art exhibit

The Junior League of Lake Charles is celebrating the 80 years of service and over the years, they've focused on health and education but for their anniversary, they wanted to highlight the artistic side of Southwest Louisiana with the "HeART of Giving" art exhibit.

"We wanted to inspire young students to volunteer and also explore their creativity because the arts are so important to Southwest Louisiana," said president of the Junior League Stephanie Karpovs. "So, we asked them to create original artwork embodying what volunteerism and the heart of giving meant to them."

The Junior League's anniversary theme is "Embracing the Past and Transforming the Future" and not only to celebrate also be a part of National Volunteer Week, they hosted the juried art exhibit where local elementary and high school students showcased what they think volunteering means to them.

"Some are two dimensional, some are three dimensional like the mosaics," said Karpovs. "We're just very excited to see all the different creative ways that they explored the idea of volunteering."

As league members reminisce on their early days with pictures and memories, the league says they want to ring in another 80 years of service with a heart of gold.

"Whether they are volunteering with our organization or another in town, we just wanted to applaud everybody who gives back to their community," said Karpovs. "Because, it does not come with a paycheck, it comes from the heart."

The exhibit also featured a closing awards ceremony where students were awarded prizes including Best of Show and numerous Honorable Mentions.

The Junior League of Lake Charles is an organization of women who promote voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the action and leadership of trained volunteers.

