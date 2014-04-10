What's Going Around: stomach bug, allergies, Vitamin D deficiency

Stomach bugs, spring allergens and a lack of Vitamin D - that is what's going around this week in Southwest Louisiana.

Another week has brought with it another surge in the number of people with complaints of stomach viruses. Doctors report the main symptoms they are seeing are nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Dr. Mohammad Jadoon with Lake Area Internal Medicine explains, "We are recommending that patients should keep themselves really hydrated. Drink plenty of water and most of the time it lasts for two to three days, but it can extend for up to a week."

Frequent handwashing and staying home from work or school if you are sick are the best ways to prevent the spread of the stomach virus.

Next up: spring allergens have a lot of people feeling under the weather. "Runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, feeling of ears plugged up," said Dr. Jadoon, "If you know that you are prone to allergies, you should take Claritin or Zyrtec over the counter."

Springtime allergies and cooler temperatures might have you staying inside more. That is one reason doctors are seeing an increase in Vitamin D deficiencies. Vitamin D is critical to a healthy body and sunshine is needed to help convert it for proper use. "With Vitamin D deficiencies, people will feel fatigued, lethargic and a lot of the time you might not see any symptoms," said Dr. Jadoon.

To spark that Vitamin D conversion, it is important to get outside for at least 15-20 minutes each day.

The big health concern globally this week is an Ebola virus outbreak in West Africa that has killed 111 people. The World Health Organization says it could take another four months to contain this highly contagious virus.

