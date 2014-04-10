Elderly homeowner safe following early morning fire in Iowa - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Elderly homeowner safe following early morning fire in Iowa

IOWA, LA (KPLC) -

When authorities responded to an early morning house fire in Iowa, they expected the worst.

Over 50 percent of the home was engulfed in flames, and firefighters couldn't get close enough to check to see if anyone was inside.

"With the house already being 50 percent involved, it didn't look good, so we figured we would have to do a body recovery," said assistant fire chief Glen Matte. "That is something we never want to do."

After getting the blaze under control, officials began checking the area behind the home.

Much to everyone's delight, the elderly homeowner was found alive.

"This is definitely one for the books," Matte said. "I heard a banging noise near one of the vehicles. I looked up, flashed my light and saw two dogs inside a van.

"I walked over there and found the gentlemen on the ground propped up against the van. I was like 'Oh Lord, this is awesome.'"

The man was loaded into an ambulance but refused treatment and left the area with family or friends.

Matte said the home, located on the corner of South Stockwell Avenue and West Third Street, was completely destroyed by the fire.

Units from several stations responded to the fire around 2:45 a.m.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
