Starks woman is National VFW Auxiliary President

Armethia "Sissy" Borel never figured she would be a national president when she joined the VFW ladies auxiliary 4759 in Starks back in the early 1990s. She earned the right to join the group because of her brother Shelton, who served in Vietnam.

"When we got the telegram that he had been wounded overseas, we were devastated. It turned our world upside down," Borel said. "When he came home, it became a realization for me that we needed to be doing all we could for those guys and girls."

As national president, Borel has gotten the chance to travel all over the world, promoting veterans causes. One of those causes is the continuing education of vets.

"We find that a lot of service personnel or their spouses when they come back, they just want to continue that education. The Ladies Auxiliary does have scholarships available for that. The VFW has scholarships available in several programs which promotes Americanism with the students."

The VFW women's auxiliary also works to keep veteran benefits from being cut.

"Right now, there's a big push for legislative because of the way the government has cut back. As far as we're concerned, we don't want any of our veteran entitlements cut. We think there's got to be another place they can cut. So we spend a lot of time in Washington doing that."

Borel says her group is constantly working to maintain and increase membership.

For more information on the VFW Ladies Auxiliary or to find out if you're eligible to join, go to https://www.ladiesauxvfw.org

