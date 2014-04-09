Tiny LSU gymnast showcases huge talent

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Chaos at a Pennsylvania high school where as many as 20 people were stabbed. Some of those injuries have been described as life-threatening. A student is now in custody and being questioned about the attack. Look for more at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Also, a candidate who ran for 14th Judicial District Judge is expected to turn himself in today on criminal charges. KPLC's Gerron Jordan has the story, and you can read more HERE.



Also today, in a new study, researchers demonstrate a promising new technique to help people with paralysis. We'll tell you how it all works.

A tiny gymnast at LSU is wowing the judges with a floor routine that helped land her team in the semifinals of the NCAA championships. Look for her story at noon, and you can also see her amazing routine HERE.

Plus, from ball gowns to brass knuckles, a former lady–in-waiting says she was attacked by a pack of debutantes!

Ben says there will hardly be any clouds out to block the sunshine today, so expect a beautiful and warmer afternoon. How long will the lovely weather last? Watch Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answer.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!