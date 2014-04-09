Water service interruption for West Allen Parish water district

Residents of the West Allen Parish water district should expect an interruption in their water service on Wednesday, April 9.





It begins at 9 in the morning and should be restored four to five hours afterward. Crews are working on the construction of a new water tower in the Topsy/Beau-Allen area.





The interruption will affect customers south of Lank Parker and Allen Cole Road. This will include all of the Topsy area.





Once service is restored, the Department of Health and Hospitals will place all customers in this area under a boil advisory to perform tests on the water. If the water samples are clear and safe, the boil advisory will then be lifted.





KPLC will have updates through out the day.



