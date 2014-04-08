Three-legged cat sits out election; wolf, hedgehog, donkey seek post of Mayor!

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A leaky valve on a rail car at Axiall caused a road closure for a while this morning. At noon, we'll tell you what that rail car was carrying and how it was capped. You can also read more HERE.

Also today, for many teens, all the fun associated with prom is overshadowed by a desire to look good for the big night. Doctors say prom could serve as an opportunity to teach healthy habits.

Animal lovers will love THIS story. It proves politics have gone to the dogs – and many other creatures! Eleven animals are running for mayor in a small Colorado town because the current mayor, a three-legged orange tabby named Walter, is not up for re-election. There's a wolf named Keyni, a blood hound named Pa Kettle, Herbie the donkey, Blackberry the hedgehog, and many more. It's all a way to raise money for poor animals in the community.

Ben tells me we're into a dry weather pattern – at least for the next couple of days. We'll have cooler mornings and comfortable afternoons. Ben will have all the details during his live, local weather at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!