Three-legged cat sits out election; wolf, hedgehog, donkey seek post of Mayor!

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A leaky valve on a rail car at Axiall caused a road closure for a while this morning. At noon, we'll tell you what that rail car was carrying and how it was capped. You can also read more HERE.

Also today, for many teens, all the fun associated with prom is overshadowed by a desire to look good for the big night. Doctors say prom could serve as an opportunity to teach healthy habits.

Animal lovers will love THIS story. It proves politics have gone to the dogs – and many other  creatures! Eleven animals are running for mayor in a small Colorado town because the current mayor, a three-legged orange tabby named Walter, is not up for re-election. There's a wolf named Keyni, a blood hound named Pa Kettle, Herbie the donkey, Blackberry the hedgehog, and many more. It's all a way to raise money for poor animals in the community.

Ben tells me we're into a dry weather pattern – at least for the next couple of days. We'll have cooler mornings and comfortable afternoons. Ben will have all the details during his live, local weather at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
