Pete Manena Road reopens after railcar leaks chlorine

Pete Manena Road near the Axiall chemical plant reopened around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday after a railcar began leaking chlorine.

At 6:15 a.m., state police announced that the area was closed due to a chemical release.

Sgt. James Anderson, spokesman for Troop D, said the Axiall Emergency Response team capped a leaking valve.

No shelter-in-place was issued and Interstate 10 and 210 remained open.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.