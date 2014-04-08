Spencer, Jacobs wow scouts at McNeese pro day

McNeese State's pro day drew one of the largest contingent of NFL scouts in quite some time as 10 former Cowboys were run through a series of drills to test strength, speed and agility Monday morning in Cowboy Stadium.

A total of 22 NFL teams were represented and all eyes were focused on tight end Nic Jacobs and wide receiver Diontae Spencer – both of whom came away feeling good about their workouts.

"I'm pretty comfortable with the times I put up," said the 5-foot-9 Spencer who quickly caught the scouts' attention with a 40-inch vertical leap and a 10-3 broad jump. "I achieved beyond the goals that I set coming in and showed the scouts what I can do with my athletic ability. Overall I had a pretty good day. I think I wowed some scouts with some of the things I did because they weren't expecting me to do any of it."

Spencer was clocked anywhere from a 4.29 to 4.37 in the 40-yard dash. Those numbers would've ranked him anywhere from second to fourth overall at the NFL combine. His vertical leap would've placed him in the top eight overall and top seven among wide receivers and specialists.

"I thought things went well today," said Jacobs who also participated at the NFL combine back in late February. "Having already been around the scouts at the combine, I think it helped me a bit because I knew what they were going to expect."

Jacobs ran a 4.76 40-yard dash (sixth-best time at the combine among tight ends), had a 33 1/2-inch vertical leap (fourth-best at combine for TEs) and a 9-9 broad jump.

Both Spencer and Jacobs were just a handful of athletes asked to run the 60-yard shuttle where Spencer clocked an 11.48 and Jacobs a 12.93.

Defensive tackle Michael Ware put up the most reps in the 225-pound bench press with 27 (14th-best at the combine among defensive linemen) while offensive lineman posted 23 reps and running back Marcus Wiltz 20 reps (eighth most at the combine among running backs).

Each scout kept their own records of each athlete then compared notes after a series of drills.

Spencer ran routes and caught passes from quarterback Cody Stroud, who was also working out for the scouts and looked sharp in his delivery and arm strength. Jacobs took part in tight end position drills that included blocking, running routes, and pass catching.

Wide receiver Deajon Mitchell ran the second-fastest time in the 40-yard dash with a 4.50 while defensive back Ryan Bronson posted a 4.51 time and Wiltz at 4.55

According to several scouts, Jacobs is projected to be a late-round selection while Spencer already has the scouts scheduling him to do individual workouts at their facilities that could lead to a possible draft selection.