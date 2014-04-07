Former McNeese players put talent on display

Size, speed and endurance.





These are just a few things a football player must have to be considered a prospect for that ultimate prize -- a job in the NFL. Those are also the three qualities that former McNeese players have been working to perfect for Monday's pro day.





"I've put on 11-12 pounds and I feel real good about my weight," said wide receiver Dionate Spencer. "I've stayed in that 4/3 range."





"I mean we've been working hard for the past three to four months, and this was our big day. And I think we really came out and shined," said Arinze Agada.





The former Cowboys ran the 40-yard dash, to the vertical jump and even running routes in front of over 20 NFL scouts.





"Really I was just really focused on my hands, and really doing a lot of catching drills and everything," said tight end Nic Jacobs. "I had to be explosive and really run by 40, and other than that I really wasn't worried about too much."





"I gave it my all, left everything on the field, so I put out my best effort. It's up to the scouts and what they saw," Agada said.





And although it was Jacobs who brought all the scouts to McNeese, all eyes eventually turn towards Spencer.





Spencer ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash and had a 40-inch vertical leap. Both marks would have put Spencer in the top 10 at the NFL combine, which was held in February.





"Overall I had a pretty good day.," Spencer said. "I kind of wowed some of the scouts at some of the things I did, because they weren't expecting me to do that."





And other players were just glad to have the opportunity to put their talent on display.





"The more scouts you have out here, the better chance you have at landing on a NFL team, so I felt like it gave us a better shot of reaching out potential," Agada said.





The 2014 NFL draft is set to begin at 7 p.m. on May 8.