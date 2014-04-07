CajunCodeFest 3.0 set for April 23-25

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will host CajunCodeFest 3.0 on April 23-25. This year's theme is "Aging in Place."



The event will feature a 26-hour coding competition focused on developing health care innovations for people who want to live at home as they grow older.

The event will be held in the Cecil J. Picard Center for Child Development and Lifelong Learning in University Research Park on the UL Lafayette campus.

Participants will include undergraduate and graduate students, programmers, software developers, designers and engineers, healthcare professionals and marketing and business strategists.

Scheduled speakers include Bryan Sivak, chief technology officer, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Kathy Kliebert, secretary, Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals; and Jeff Makowka, senior strategic advisor on thought leadership, AARP.

Registration is free but is required for participants in the competition. To register, visit www.cajuncodefest.org.

For more information, email info@cajuncodefest.org or call 337-482-0627.

