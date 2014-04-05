McNeese Football hosts second scrimmage of Spring, highlights defense.

by Matthew Bonnette

LAKE CHARLES – The McNeese Cowboys staged their second scrimmage of the spring on Saturday morning with the defense having the upper hand early before the offense ended things with successful drives during the "Red Zone" situation series.

The Cowboys will begin their final week of spring drills on Tuesday and will hold their annual spring game next Saturday at 1.

The offense started strong with quarterback Tyler Bolfing running with the first group. Bolfing completed his first three passes on the drive and was 5 of 7 in the series for 46 yards.

The next group (3rd and 4th team players), quarterbacked by Grant Ashcraft, got the first score when Jared Williams sprinted around the left end for a 52-yard touchdown. He ended the day as the rushing leader with 57 yards on seven carries. McNeese was without two of its main backs as Kelvin Bennett and Nate Holmes did not dress out.

The second series for the first offense met an awakened "DWA." In the 10-play series, the offense managed positive yards on just one play and that was a 1-yard run by Dylan Long. Defensive lineman Danyel Hunter picked up 1 ½ sacks and two tackles for a loss on the series while the unit as a whole, stuffed the offense for a loss in six of the 10 plays. For the series, the offense was held to minue-18 total yards.

The offense did produce when needed and converted on all nine of its chances in the red zone, having scored six touchdowns and made three field goals.

In the red zone situation where the ball was placed on the 10-yard line, quarterbacks Will Briscoe and Joe Lissard combined to complete 5-for-7 passes in a total of 12 plays run, for 41 yards and four touchdowns. Lissard went 3-for-4 for 28 yards and three scores in his 6-play series.

The offensive unit ended the day with 202 yards passing and 101 yards on the ground

Milton added 13 carries for 24 yards and a touchdown to follow Williams in the rushing area. His 9-yard score was one for the highlights as he took a handoff to the left side, made a quick stop-cut left to make defensive back Austin Pennington miss, then sprinted for the td.

The defense had one score in the game when Aaron Sam and Gabe Hamner tackled Bodhi Bell in the endzone on a bubble screen play during the 2-yard line going out situation.

Kevin Dorn, who missed last week's scrimmage, led the defense with eight tackles and 2 ½ tackles for a loss. He also had a half sack. Dominique Hill added six stops. Cameron Smith finish with two sacks and led a unit that sack the quarterbacks a total of five times on the day.

And despite a stiff north wind, field goal kickers Jean Breaux and Tanner Graeber were perfect on the day by hitting all three field goals and all six PATs.

The Cowboys will wrap up spring drills with the annual spring game next Saturday at 1 in Cowboy Stadium.

Scrimmage #2 Stats • April 5, 2014

Cowboy Stadium • Lake Charles, La.

Passing:

Tyler Bolfing 8-12, 83; Will Briscoe 4-11, 11, td; Grant Ashcraft 6-10, 80; Joe Lissard 3-12, 28, 3 td.

Totals: 21-45, 202, 4 td.

Rushing:

Jared Williams 7-57, td; Derek Milton 13-24, td; Chris Jackson 4-17; Trent Hargrave 3-13; Grant Ashcraft 5-9, td; Dylan Long 7-8; Tyler Bolfing 2-2, 1 sack; Marshall Harmon 1-0; Will Briscoe 3-(-14), 2 sacks; Joe Lissard 3-(-15), 2 sacks.

Totals: 48-101, 3 td.

Receiving:

Brian Walker 3-46, td; David Bush 3-32; Bodhi Bell 3-5; Reynaldo Young 2-25, td; Jereon McGilvery 2-15; Khalil Thomas 2-1; Dillon Bauer 1-34; Dylan Long 1-15; Zach Hetrick 1-11, td; Steele Merritt 1-8, td; Kendale Thomas 1-7; Logan Gladney 1-3.

Totals: 21-202, 4 td.

Tackles:

Kevin Dorn 8; Dominique Hill 6; Bo Brown 5; Aaron Sam 5; Sean Brown 4; Danyel Hunter 4; Brian Benton 4; Brin Hine 4; Cameron Smith 4; Brent Spikes 4; Antonio McGhee 3; Anthony Yruegas 3; D.J. Gatlin 3; Jay Washington 3; Damion Morgan 3; Erik Jones 3; Deonte Thompson 2; Carlos Carroll 2; Gabe Hamner 2; Shea Nutt 2; Vince Lombardo 2; Keylon Bruno 1; Austin Pennington 1; Livingston Hamilton 1; Corey Williams 1; Josh Veals 1; Ja'Len James 1; Jammerio Gross 1; Drewe Burns 1.

Sacks:

Cameron Smith 2.0; Danyel Hunter 1.5; Sean Brown 0.5; Brian Benton 0.5; Kevin Dorn 0.5.

Tackles for Loss:

Kevin Dorn 2.5; Danyel Hunter 2.5; Cameron Smith 2.0; Jay Washington 1.0; Ja'Len James 1.0; Dominique Hill 1.0; Sean Brown 0.5; Brian Benton 0.5; Jammerio Gross 0.5; Vince Lombardo 0.5; Aaron Sam 0.5; Gabe Hamner 0.5; Anthony Yruegas 0.5; Carlos Carroll 0.5.

Passes Broken Up:

Brent Spikes 2; Shea Nutt 1; Austin Pennington 1; Aaron Sam 1.

Scoring:

Jared Williams 52-yard run

Derek Milton 9-yard run

Jean Breaux 35-yard field goal

Tanner Graeber 39-yard field goal

Grant Ashcraft 1-yard run

Jean Breaux 25-yard field goal

Zach Hetrick 11-yard pass from Will Briscoe Brian Walker 10-yard pass from Joe Lissard Reynaldo Young 10-yard pass from Joe Lissard Steele Merritt 8-yard pass from Joe Lissard Safety (Aaron Sam, Gabe Hamner)