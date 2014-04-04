Derby for Dollars set for May 3

Derby for Dollars will be held May 3 at 4 p.m. at The Stables at Le Bocage.

The program will feature a televised showing of the Kentucky Derby, food and drinks, an equestrian jumping exhibition and contests for Derby hats.

Tickets are $100 each and are available at www.fyca.org or by calling 337-436-9533.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Family & Youth's Shannon Cox Counseling Center.

Copyright KPLC 2014. All rights reserved.