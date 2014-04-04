Dine Out for Life set for April 24

This year's Dine Out for Life is set for April 24 in Lake Charles. The event, put on by the Southwest Louisiana AIDS Council, will benefit local programs and services for persons with HIV/AIDS.

Several local restaurants are set to participate in the event, including the following:

Buffi's Peaux Boys and Home Cooking for lunch,

Harlequin Steaks & Seafood for lunch and dinner,



Le Beaucoup Buffet at L'Auberge Casino Resort for breakfast and lunch,

McAlister's Deli for dinner from 5 – 9 p.m.,

Mr. Bill's Seafood Express for lunch,



O'Charleys for lunch from 11a.m. – 4 p.m.,

Pujo St. Café for lunch and dinner,

Rotolo's Pizzeria for lunch and dinner,

Southern Spice for breakfast from 6 – 10 a.m.,

Stellar Beans,

Sweet Chic,

Sweets & Treats,



Vista Grill at Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel for dinner from 5 – 10 p.m.,

and Zeus Café for lunch and dinner.

For more information, visit www.diningoutforlife.com/swla.

