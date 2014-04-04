35th Annual May Day Helicopter Fly set for May 2-3

The Lake Area Radio Kontrol Society (LARK) will host its 35th Annual May Day Helicopter Fly on May 2-3 at Hinch Model Air Park in Carlyss.

Events will begin each day at dawn and will end at 9 p.m. Radio controlled model helicopters will be on display and in the air.

Admission and parking are free. Spectators are invited to bring their own lawn chairs, and refreshments will be available on-site.

Disabled persons who attend are encouraged to call Bo Hinch at 337-515-1158 to arrange transportation to a large, shaded area under a canopy at the event site.

For more information, call 337-540-0726 or visit www.larksrc.org.

