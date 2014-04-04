LCMH presents The Daffodil Tea

The Foundation at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital will present The Daffodil Tea on April 29 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at L'Auberge Casino Resort.

The event will feature a tea buffet, a fashion show and performances by local high school students who will receive scholarships for their achievements in dance, theatre, creative writing, instrumental music, vocal music and visual arts.

Tickets are $75 per person or $600 for a reserved table of eight. Tickets are available at lcmh.com/daffodil.

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, call 337-494-2934.

