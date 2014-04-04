Local events, organizations receive police jury grants

The Arts Council of SWLA has announced that several local organizations have been awarded grants through the 2014-2015 Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Arts Funding Grant.

The grant program is funded annually by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and is administered by the Arts Council.

Recipients of this year's grants are: Dancing Classrooms, Dr. F.G. Bulber Youth Orchestra, Cajun Food & Music Festival, MusicMakers2U, Friends of Central School, DeQuincy Railroad Museum, BayouCon 2014, Imperial Calcasieu Museum, Lake Charles Civic Ballet, Culture Fest Louisiana, DownTown Lake Charles Crawfish Fest, Lake Charles Film & Music Fest, Children's Theatre Company, Bayou Writers' Group, and Brimstone Historical Society.

For more information, contact the Arts Council at 337-439-2787.

Copyright KPLC 2014. All rights reserved.