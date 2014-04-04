Family loses pet in early morning storm - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Family loses pet in early morning storm

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Severe storms caused quite a bit of damage in several communities, including DeQuincy. It was there that one family lost a pet dog when a tree crashed down onto a kennel. Inside was a large, white Boxer named Cane. We'll have that sad story at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Ben tells me the bad weather is gone for today, but don't get too comfortable. The weekend may have more stormy conditions. Just what can we expect? Be sure to tune in at noon for Ben's live, local forecast and you can always access the latest weather info HERE.

Also today, a Louisiana hospital is helping elderly drivers and their families decide whether or not it's time to turn over the keys. In fact, it's not only about taking the keys away; it can also be about getting them back.

Plus, we'll meet the UL Lafayette professor who was an original design team member for the Ford Mustang – which turns 50 this year.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

    •   
