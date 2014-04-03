City of Lake Charles asks residents fate of railroad crossing

The railroad crossing at Franklin Street was temporarily closed several years ago after residents complained of noise.

The city of Lake Charles is now asking the public if it should reopen or officially close the crossing once and for all.

City officials said there have been no noise complaints since the crossing was temporarily closed.

For everyone's safety, Union Pacific officials said they're required by federal regulation to sound locomotive horns before entering crossings.

"The Franklin crossing was closed in 2009 due to a lot of concerns of the noise created by the train from the residents that live along the tracks," said City of Lake Charles Public Works Director, Mister Edwards.

City officials said now Union Pacific Railroad is coming to the city, asking for a permanent decision.

"Since it has been since 2009 since the railroad has been closed they're just asking could it be a permanent location that could be closed," said Edwards.

But before a decision is officially made to close the crossing, the discussion is open to the public.

"We just wanted to make sure the citizens that are living there now don't want to go back to opening it up so it would free a little bit of pedestrian movement in that area," said Edwards.

City officials said anyone that has a concern about permanently closing the crossing can call the city's engineering department at 337-491-1490.

