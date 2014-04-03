Palm Sunday Tour of Homes set for April 13 in LC

The 39th Annual Palm Sunday Tour of Homes will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on April 13 in Lake Charles. The Calcasieu Historical Preservation Society is hosting the event, which will highlight six homes in the Charpentier District.

The homes included in the tour include the following: the Rhoden home at 1112 Hodges, the Shreve home at 518 Clarence, the Moreno home at 633 Cleveland, the Schindler home at 912 Pujo, the Cash home at 1030 Pujo and the Bourge home at 1025 Kirby.



"The houses on tour display a variety of architectural design and exquisite interiors, and each offers a glimpse of contemporary living in historic properties. The annual Tour of Homes is a much anticipated community event and design resource," said Trent Gremillion, 2014 tour co-chair.

The event is open to the public. Advance tickets are $10 available and are available at Gordon's Drugs and the Arts and Humanities Council at Central School. Tickets are also available online through http://www.calcasieupreservation.org/.



Tickets may be purchased on the day of the event at $15 each, while supplies last.



Those who attend are asked not to wear spiked heels, as the shoes may damage the hardwood floors in the homes.

